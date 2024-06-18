Next article: I’ve been ordained Rev. Minister of God in music ministry-Great Ampong

SAMINI Troupe promoting Northern culture through dance

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 18 - 2024

Samini Troupe, a cultural group has been dedicated to the promotion of Northern culture.

The group continues to gain popularity for its unique fusion of contemporary Afro beats with traditional music and dance from Northern Dagomba and Dagaati lands.

The acrobatics, the vibrant display of energy, style of drumming, cycling, fireworks and gestures made while showcasing Damba dance depicts cultural uniqueness of these performances. Observing critically, their Damba dance communicates its origin and significance.

This dance is related to the Dagomba Damba Festival, which celebrates the birth of great and prominent men. The Damba Dance is uniquely characterized by vigorous movements, synchronized drumming, and elaborate costumes.

SAMINI Troupe has carefully mastered the details of this dance and performs it with a high level finesse. The international acclaimed multi-cultural group is known to dazzling their highly diverse audiences. The mastery of this cultural dance by SAMINI Troupe elucidates their outstanding performances.

The group’s objective is to provide culturally unique ethnic centric traditional music and dances whiles educating its audience.

The cultural dances, drumming, and music of the Samini Troupe are artistically stunning, culturally unique, and universally enjoyable.

Every performance is part of a larger tradition, where the creator, performers, and audience all engage with the piece as part of that broader cultural heritage.