Salaries of wives should be paid into their husbands’ accounts – Helen Paul

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 05 - 2024 , 11:11

Popular Nigerian comedienne Helen Paul has suggested that women’s salaries should be paid directly to their spouses’ bank accounts.

The comedienne made the suggestion in an Instagram post recently, soliciting the opinions of other women on the issue.

She wrote: “‘I think women’s salaries should be paid directly to their husband’s bank account’.

“My fellow women, what do you think?”

Her post elicited mixed reactions, with some women concurring while others took to the comment section to express their disagreement.

Paul broke out as a naughty comic character on popular Nigerian radio program Wetin Dey on Radio Continental 102.3FM, Lagos. She was known on the programme as "Tatafo", a witty kid who addresses and lampoons societal issues in a satirical manner.

In July 2012, Paul released her debut album Welcome Party, which contains Afro-Pop songs such as "Boju Boju", "Vernacular", "Gbedu", "God Forbid", an Afro RnB song titled "Children of the World", and "Use Calculator", an enlightenment song about the menace of the HIV-AIDs epidemic. She subsequently released some singles, including "Take It Back".

In 2018, she released the audio and visuals of her single titled "Never Knew", an inspiring song about her developmental years and career progress thus far.

She holds doctorate in Theater Arts from the University of Lagos.