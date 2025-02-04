Previous article: Grammy’s host Trevor Noah aims dig at Trump: ‘This may be the last time I get to host anything’

RamzyB: I believe Castro is alive in a different country

Despite being legally declared dead, Aya RamzyB, a musician from Takoradi, is convinced that hiplife artiste, Castro is still alive.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz, RamzyB argued that the lack of a body or concrete evidence does not necessarily mean Castro has passed away.

"Castro dey! 'Rest in Peace to Castro' should be erased! He's still where he is, Castro is there. If you haven't seen him don't say something has happened to him," he stated.

He further emphasised, "I, RamzyB, know and believe Castro is alive and he would come out. I believe he's in a different country and he's alive."

Castro's disappearance occurred a decade ago, and according to Ghana's Evidence Act of 1975, an individual can be legally declared dead if they remain missing for seven years without being found.

On July 6, 2014, Castro and his friend Janet Bandu were involved in a Jet Ski accident at Ada Estuary, where they were vacationing with Asamoah Gyan and his brother Baffour Gyan.

Although the Jet Ski was recovered on the same day, their bodies were never found, despite an extensive police search.

The incident has sparked a decade-long debate, with some believing Castro and Janet Bandu tragically lost their lives, while others, including Castro's father and musician Aya RamzyB, remain convinced that the "Toffee" singer is still alive.

