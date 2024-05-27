Featured

Queendalyn Yurglee drops Hold My Hands video

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 27 - 2024 , 12:17

When gospel singer, Queendalyn Yurglee officially launched The Birth EP in August last year, she was very hopeful her first major project will positively impact lives.

Advertisement

And her expectations rightly manifested when she started receiving testimonies about the five track EP which had the songs namely Wotim Ho Daa(You remain the same), Honhom Kronkron, Hold My Hands, Izuru( which means you deserve praise in Igbo) featuring Mike Aremu and Come and See featuring Akesse Brempong.

However, it appeared Hold My Hands turned out to be the favourite of listeners, urging Queendalyn to assure her fans that she will shoot a video of the inspirational piece which tells of how God is the ever present help in times of need.

The video, shot by Skeyweb officially dropped on Friday, May 3, and it certainly matched the hard work Queendalyn and her team had put in its promotion on social media.

A simple studio set up, Queendalyn leads her backers, all adorned in white apparels, to encourage people to always trust in God since He’s always available to hold their hands in dark moments.

Over the years, Queendalyn, has won great admiration for her strong vocals and that wasn’t missing on Hold My Hands.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Quendalyn, who was excited about the growing views of Hold My Hands on YouTube which had almost 90,000 views as at Monday, May 20, said she wrote the song during one of her darkest periods in life.

“There are some phases in life that you know for a fact God held your hands. Hold My Hands was written at what I can call the darkest phase of my life.

“I know He never promised that the journey would be easy, but the good Lord has always been my peace even in the midst of the storm.

“He has always been the one that holds my hands through it all and this song, which tells of my life story is to encourage those going through tough times that God is there for them,” she said.

Queendalyn, born of Ghanaian and Nigerian parentage released her debut song You are God in 2019.

She groomed her craft as a backing vocalist for a number of musicians including Sonnie Badu, Nigeria’s Tim Godfrey, Sunny Nneji and the late Sammie Okposo.

Watch video of Hold My Hand below