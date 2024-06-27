Featured

My family is disappointed there has been no justice for my brother-Perpetual Didier

The year 2023 began with a tragedy for gospel singer Perpetual Didier and her family, when her brother met his untimely death at West Hills Mall on January 30.

Despite initial conflicting reports surrounding the circumstances of his death, Perpetual, who had filed a petition with the Inspector General of Police at the time, told Graphic Showbiz that her family is yet to receive justice for their loss.

She voiced her frustration with the flawed process, recounting how she attended parliamentary hearings where her family's evidence conflicted with the police report, but lacked the resources to continue the fight for justice.

“I fought for justice for my brother but the authorities did not give me enough support. I was summoned to the Parliament House, where I met with the Parliamentary Committee. The police presented their evidence, but it was vague and unconvincing since my family's evidence conflicted with the police report.

“But as I speak now, we lack the resources to continue the fight for justice because all I want is justice for my brother's death,” she stated. (Related article: Gospel singer Perpetual Didier appeals to IGP over brother's death)

As a Christian, Perpetual found solace and encouragement in the scriptures. Immersing herself in the word of God and spending extended periods in His presence inspired a new song, "Yesu Nkoa", which conveys a message of hope to her fans.

“I wrote the song to help others, but it's also about my own struggles with my brother's death and how I healed.

“I depended on prayer and support from my Christian community to overcome the trauma and I know it will bless others who are going through an emotional meltdown," she added.