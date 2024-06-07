Next article: Leave Artiste of the Year solely to public voting – Ashis to TGMA organisers

Featured

Mr. Drew: I feel disappointed for not winning the 'Best Collaboration of the Year Award'

Jennifer Ewoenam Amewotse Showbiz News Jun - 07 - 2024 , 15:46

Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew expressed his disappointment at not winning the 'Best Collaboration of the Year Award' at last Saturday's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Advertisement

The musician, known in his private life as Andrew Nii Commey Otoo, shared in a recent interview with 3Music that he was not pleased that his hit song 'Case' lost to KiDi's 'Liquor' in that category.

"No song was bigger than 'Case' in that category," expressed a disappointed Mr. Drew.

He continued, "I believe featuring an unknown artist yet achieving significant success to the point of changing the lives of the artists involved is what the collaboration of the year should represent."

Mr. Drew further argued that he deserved an explanation from the TGMA organizers regarding why his song did not win.

The musician, recognized for his dance moves, also revealed that the reason behind his outstanding stage performance is because he studied Theatre Arts at the University of Ghana, Legon.