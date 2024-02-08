Michael Danso inspires with ‘Me Haw’ song

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 18:25

“Sometimes, your faith can be challenged by the many problems that seem never to go away.

“It got to a point that I felt my faith in God was challenged on a daily basis from a litany of problems.

“I have endured long-suffering, sleepless nights and lack of peace of mind for a very long time. I came close to the point of developing a heart related disorder out of stress and anxiety.”

This statement from gospel singer, Michael Danso may be ordinary words to another who has not experienced the difficult and challenging times he has endured.

Having survived his version of the turmoil of life that should have killed him but for his persistence and faith in prayers, Michael Danso is ready to inspire people with his story on his song, Me Haw set for release on February 16.

He describes the upcoming song as a chant to God to hear his cry and always attend to his needs.

Me Haw is a two-stanza ballad that uses metaphorical expressions to narrate his life experiences which challenged his faith and resilience.

He told Graphic Showbiz that the idea behind the song is to encourage believers and nonbelievers to remain steadfast, keep strong commitments, and not lean on their own understanding in time of difficulties, but rather seek God’s attention through prayer for His intervention.

“Prayer is always a good place to start with because solutions always lie with God in prayer. Talking to Him about the problems was the best. It was during one of my desperate prayer sessions that God gave me this song.

A graduate of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Michael Danso is a trained journalist and Public Relations Officer. However, his professional schedules have not hindered his commitments to using music to cause the change he wants to see.

He has a number of songs such as He Never Fails featuring Joe Mettle, Divine Favour, Aseda, Dance of Love and Beko Ma Me. Michael is very hopeful that Me Haw will equally bring transformation to listeners.