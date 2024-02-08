We miss ‘em, where are these musicians?

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 08 - 2024 , 19:38

IT is the wish of every musician to release hit songs and stay relevant for a long time but this can however not be said of some musicians who have made waves with a song or two and not much has been heard of them since.

Despite some of these musicians going silent for a long time, songs such as ‘Alanpan’ by Jay Dee, ‘Yaa Maame’ by Joe Frazier, ‘Araba Lawson’ by C-Zar, ‘Kill Me Shy ‘by D-Cryme among others still get very good attention anytime they are played. (Read Michael Danso inspires with ‘Me Haw’ song)

Whatever these are into now, we wish them the best of luck and urge them to come back and continue giving us the hit songs we know them for.

Graphic Showbiz brings you some of these musicians who made waves with their songs but much has not been heard of them for a very long time.

Who do you miss?

Rapper Edem



Atumpan

Borax

Caesar

D Cryme

Dogo

King David

Kokoveli

Nana Quame

Screwfaze

Raquel

Zigi