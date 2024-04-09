Magic Rocker: Sarkodie has worked hard to earn TGMA Artiste of the year nominee every year

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 09 - 2024 , 18:33

Contrary to some popular opinions, US based Ghanaian musician and Disc Jockey, Richard Essien known in showbiz circles as Magic Rocker says rapper Sarkodie deserves to be in this year’s Artiste of the Year category.

According to him, the U go Kill Me Shy hit-maker has worked over the years and has the receipts to show for his hard work and being in the Artiste of the Year nominee every is just a reflection of his acquired status in the industry.

“I have heard some people questioning why Sarkodie is always in the Artiste of the Year category every year even when his works in the year under review aren’t outstanding. I want such people to understand that Sarkodie has worked hard and has receipts to show for his value and influence over the years.

“Sarkodie has invested a lot into his craft and so his competitors shouldn’t envy him but learn from how he has built his brand to be attractive. Instead of being bitter about not being nominated, the question should be? “What are the likes of Sarkodie doing differently that is keeping them at the top always? he said.

Magic Rocker also urged musicians not to downplay other musicians who in their view are not producing “standard music”.

He mentioned that there is no bad music as what might sound attractive to a person could be trash to others.

“There’s nothing like bad music because no one has the marking scheme. What I find attractive may not be for another listener. Interestingly, people have turned into judges determining what or good or bad music,” he said.

Last month, Magic Rocker dropped three singles and he told Graphic Showbiz that even though his songs Who Are You, No More War, and Lion King don’t reflect the occasion of Easter, he believes the Christian festival similarly offers the platform for people to have fun and that is the purpose the songs intend to serve.