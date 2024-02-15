Kwabena Kwabena's Vitamilk Love Night Concert sets hearts aglow

Love was undeniably in the air at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) when renowned Highlife sensation Kwabena Kwabena and songstress Becca cast a spell over the audience during the Vitamilk Love Night Concert.

The Grand Arena of the AICC shimmered with romance and passion as hundreds of attendees, clad in shades of red, gathered to celebrate the essence of love on February 14, 2024.

The stage was meticulously set, adorned with dynamic performances by MCs, DJs, and saxophonists, all laying the foundation for the main acts of the night - Kwabena Kwabena and Becca.

With a seamless fusion of timeless classics and fresh releases, the duo left the audience spellbound.

Kwabena Kwabena regaled fans with renditions of beloved hits such as "Adult Music," "Afraid to Lose You," and "Aso," while Becca, marking her triumphant return after a six-year hiatus, captivated the crowd with singles like "Woman," "Yes I Do," "Forever," and "Daa Ke Daa," alongside exclusive previews of two unreleased tracks, a gesture of gratitude to her devoted fans.

The atmosphere soared to new heights with the electrifying performance of superstar songstress Efya, whose soulful voice and dynamic stage presence left attendees clamoring for more.

Speaking exclusively to Graphic Showbiz, a couple shared their excitement , described the occasion as the ideal setting to reaffirm their bond and revel in cherished moments of romance.

Enthralled by the electrifying performances and the captivating atmosphere, the couple expressed their elation, emphasising how the event provided them with the perfect opportunity to indulge in a rare moment of affectionate bliss. "We were over the moon."