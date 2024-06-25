Kofi Mulan to expand social media entertainment awards

Jun - 25 - 2024

After a brief hiatus, the Social Media Entertainment Awards (SOMEA) will be returning with more nominee categories.

According to the founder, Kofi Mulan, the ever-changing technological environment necessitated an upgrade to incorporate new and exciting additions in the social media space.

He also announced that SOMEA will soon be widening its audience to include Europe. He revealed this yesterday via a phone interview from Accra.

Assuring the public about improvements in the Social Media Entertainment Awards, Kofi Mulan stated that SOMEA will no longer be limited to Ghana but will have some editions hosted in Europe.

"We are taking SOMEA to the next level. We have received many messages from both Ghanaians and foreigners who want to be part of SOMEA. So, why limit it when the demand is there? This might even grow to become a global awards scheme... So, we will bounce back, but this time, starting from Europe. I'm so excited and can't wait to see the response from the international audience," he said.

Kofi Mulan has championed the need for celebrating young achievers in Ghana through many awards. He is known as one of the early initiators of an award scheme for young but promising individuals in Ghana.

He has organized many youth-oriented events with popular Ghanaian celebrities and high-profile personalities in attendance, including actor Van Vicker, Prince David Osei, AMVCA winner Gloria Sarfo, Ghana Music Award winner Epixode, Big Brother housemate Selly Galley, Habiba Sinare, Selassie Ibrahim, Fiifi Coleman, Toosweet Annan, Tracey Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, and a former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, to name a few.

His list of events in Europe includes 'Accra in Düsseldorf,' 'Accra in Hamburg,' 'Accra in Italy,' and 'Kidi Live in Oslo, Norway,' among others.