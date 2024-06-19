Next article: I’ll never abandon Efia Odo – King Promise to netizens

Justin Timberlake arrested on driving while intoxicated charge

BBC Showbiz News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 10:32

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested in New York for driving while intoxicated, local officials have told the BBC.

The pop star was arrested and formally charged on Tuesday morning, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Timberlake was in Sag Harbor, an affluent village in the Hamptons, a popular summer destination for celebrities on Long Island.

He was released without bail after being formally charged, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

The BBC has contacted Timberlake's lawyer for comment.

Timberlake was arrested after midnight (05:37 BST) after cops pulled him over in his grey BMW for driving through a stop sign and failing to stay on the right side of the road, according to a charging document.

When officers stopped him, Timberlake's eyes were "bloodshot and glassy" and a "strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath", the document said.

His speech was slowed and he performed poorly on the officers' sobriety tests, officials said.