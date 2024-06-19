Featured

Lord of the Rings’ star McKellen in hospital after stage fall

Veteran British actor, Sir Ian McKellen is in "good spirits" after falling off stage during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward theatre in London.

The actor, 85, cried out in pain, calling for help, and a staff member rushed to assist him.

Sir Ian had been performing in a fight scene when he seemed to lose his footing. He was taken to hospital and the play was cancelled.

A theatre spokesperson later said Sir Ian had undergone a scan and medics said he would "make a speedy and full recovery".

"Ian is in good spirits," the spokesperson said.

He is expected to be back on stage on Wednesday for a matinee performance of the play.

Player Kings is a production of Shakespeare's Henry IV, Parts One and Two, and started its 12-week West End run in April.

Audience gathered outside the theatre after being evacuated

