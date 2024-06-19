Featured

I’ll never abandon Efia Odo – King Promise to netizens

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 19 - 2024 , 10:18

To all those hoping for a rift in the friendship between King Promise and Efia Odo, the Ghanaian Afrobeats musician has a message for you: it's not happening!

King Promise's loyalty to Efia Odo comes after widespread disapproval of their friendship on social media, with many calling for him to distance himself from her. However, the musician remains resolute, stating that he won't abandon their friendship simply because others disapprove.

The two have been spotted together at various public events, including the TGMAs and his music video shoot, showcasing their unshakeable bond.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Paris crooner recent interview, revealed he and Efia Odo have come a long way to fallout just because others disapprove their relationship.

“I don’t know. I have asked some of my friends why they don’t like her, but they can’t give me a reason. Maybe it’s because they don’t appreciate her character, but for me, I appreciate her uniqueness.

“I’ve known Efia for about eight years, long before I gained fame and she has always been supportive of everything I do. So why should I abandon my friend just because you don’t like her? Does that make sense? It certainly doesn’t make sense,” King Promise stated in an interview with YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon.