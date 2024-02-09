I'm the most handsome Pastor in Africa - Nollywood Actor Yul Edochie declares

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 09 - 2024 , 13:12

Nolllywood heartthrob turned pastor, Yul Edochie, has set tongues wagging with his bold declaration of being the "most handsome Pastor in Africa."

The actor, known for his 'authoritative roles on-screen and commanding voice, has now shifted gears to embrace his newfound calling in the ministry.

In a recent social media post, the charismatic actor didn't hold back, confidently asserting his claim to the title of Africa's most handsome Pastor and left no room for doubts.

"Most handsome Pastor in Africa. Dem say na women go full my Church," he wrote.

This proclamation comes hot on the heels of Edochie's announcement of the establishment of "True Salvation Ministry" (TSM) late last month.

Embracing what he believes to be a divine calling, the son of veteran actor Pete Edochie is determined to use his platform to spread what he terms as the true message of God.

The launch of TSM was marked by a flurry of activity across Edochie's social media platforms, with the actor-turned-preacher sharing glimpses of his vision for the ministry.