I took a break from my online ministry to focus on God – Yul Edochie

Daily Post Ngr Showbiz News Jun - 14 - 2024 , 20:00

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie, has said he took a break from his online ministry to prepare himself for God’s work.

Yul, in a post on his Instagram page, said during his break, God revealed many things to him.

He promised to expose secrets and teach his congregation on how to protect themselves from evil forces.

According to him, prayer is not enough and religion will not save anybody.

“Religion will not save us. Prayer is not enough. That is why we have thousands of churches springing up every day, yet evil persists. I took a break from my ministry so I could prepare myself spiritually for God’s work. During that time, God took me on a journey and revealed so much to me. (Related articles Actor Yul Edochie answers divine call, launches True Salvation Ministry, (Video): Yul Edochie holds maiden service, shares journey into ministry)

“Don’t miss our live broadcast this Sunday. I will expose many secrets and teach you how you can protect yourself from the evil plans of the devil, which are spreading rapidly.”