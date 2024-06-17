Featured

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey says he was ‘too handsy’ in the past

BBC Showbiz News Jun - 17 - 2024 , 18:48

Popular American Kevin Spacey has described himself as "being too handsy" in the past, in a new interview.

Speaking with Piers Morgan, the 64-year-old admitted to "pushing the boundaries" in reference to allegations of inappropriate behaviour that brought his career to a halt in 2017.

Last year, the actor was found not guilty of all charges of sexual assault against four men between 2001 and 2013 after a trial in London, and in 2022 a US court dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit against him.

Spacey is currently involved in a civil trial over an allegation, which he denies, that he sexually assaulted a man in 2008.

Mr Spacey said his home in Baltimore, where he has lived since 2016, is being foreclosed and sold at auction because he cannot afford to pay the "many millions" he owes in legal bills.

The interview, broadcast on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel, featured a direct discussion of how Mr Spacey views his past behaviour.

When asked to clarify what he meant by "pushing the boundaries", the double Oscar winner said: "Being too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want."

Pressed on the potential for this being criminal conduct, Mr Spacey said he has "been gentle with people" and he would not use the word "grope" to describe his actions.