Afronitaaa and Abigail return to Ghana after placing third on Britain’s Got Talent
Afronitaaa and Abigail return to Ghana after placing third on Britain's Got Talent
Afronitaaa and Abigail return to Ghana after placing third on Britain’s Got Talent

Ghana's dance stars, Afronitaaa and Abigail, have returned home after securing third place in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent competition held in London.

The talented duo arrived at Kotoka International Airport in Accra to a hero’s welcome on Monday, June 17.

A massive crowd greeted them with love and cheers, and students from Afronitaaa’s dance school performed in their honour.

Afronitaaa and her protégé, Abigail, made Ghana proud with their thrilling performances, reaching the finals and earning third place.

Their energetic routines earned standing ovations from both the judges and the audience on multiple occasions.

