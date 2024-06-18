Next article: Afronitaaa and Abigail return to Ghana after placing third on Britain’s Got Talent

EDITOR’S LENS: Dear artistes, step up your stagecraft

Editor, Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 18 - 2024 , 10:37

Stage performance is an essential aspect of an artiste's career, and it can make or break one’s success in the music industry.

While many Ghanaian artistes have gained recognition for their talent, some still struggle with delivering impressive stage performances.

And as the music industry continues to evolve, one crucial subject that will gain attention is the art of stage performance and the need for Ghanaian artistes to step up their game.

A good artiste is not just one who makes great music, but also one who can command the stage and leave a lasting impression on their audience. Unfortunately, this is an area where many Ghanaian artistes fall short.

While we have acts like the legendary Amakye Dede, Samini, Stonebwoy, Kwabena Kwabena, Sarkodie, Efya, Shatta Wale, Nacee, Empress Gifty, Joyce Blessing, among others, charm patrons with their craft on stage, there are others who consistently disappoint.

Our artistes must recognise the importance of honing their stage skills to compete with the best in the industry. Graphic Showbiz is certain that being a good performer is equally important as being a good artiste. To achieve this, constant rehearsals, upgrading and investment in their craft are essential.

Our artistes must learn to engage their audience, develop a unique stage presence, and deliver high-energy performances that leave fans craving for more at the end of their act.

It is quite unfortunate that with a catalogue of hit songs, some of our favourite artistes continue to disappoint on stage. At the just-ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), for instance, the performances of some of the A-List artistes were nothing to write home about.