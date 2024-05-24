Featured

Here comes Nasab with Adzagba

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 24 - 2024 , 15:03

Fast rising artiste, Nasab wears many hats as a creative but she is ready to let people into her world of music talent with her debut track, Adzagba.

Nasab who wants to be recognised as an Afrocentric musician, says Adzagba, released early in May, represents a fusion of Afrocentric influences with universal themes of liberation and self-worth.Even though the theme of love is the core of the song's lyrics, the message resonates with everyone who has experienced rejection due to their background.

Adzagba is a melodic blend of English and Ewe, available on all major online music platforms. It was recorded live by McLord at DM Studios AB.As a member of the Afrocentric Network, an organisation dedicated to promoting African culture and advocating for economic empowerment and unity among black communities worldwide through art and activism, Nasab's choice to embrace her Afrocentric identity comes as no surprise.

In releasing Adzagba, Nasab, real name Naomi Sabbla, does not only showcase her musical talent but also restates her commitment to uplifting African culture and addressing universal themes of empowerment and self-expression through her music.

“With this song. I invite listeners on a journey of self-discovery and celebration of cultural heritage, with an experience that clicks deeply with audiences far and wide,” she told Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview.

From her role as a creative art teacher, a fashion designer to her captivating content on TikTok, where she boasts of thousands of followers and fashion designer, Nasab has established herself as a versatile creative.

Also known for her acting and dancing skills, showcased in various social media posts, as well as her prowess in painting, Nasab continues to win hearts with her abilities.

Despite her diverse creative endeavours, Nasab has always harboured the ambition to do music and after years of honing her skills through performances at events and churches, and lending her vocals as a backup artist, Adzagba intends to define her purpose.