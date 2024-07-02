Next article: Ohemaa Mercy: I listen to Kofi Kinaata and Stonebwoy because of their wisdom-filled lyrics

Ghanaians are showing me ‘shege’ instead of sympathising with me – Lil Win

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 11:48

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win has expressed dismay at what he describes as harsh treatment he has received from Ghanaians following his recent accident that resulted in the tragic death of a 3-year-old child.

In a trending video sighted by Graphic Showbiz, Lil Win lamented that instead of receiving sympathy and support, he has been met with insults, ridicule and backlash from the public.

He stated that he is shocked and disappointed by the lack of empathy shown by Ghanaians, whom he expected to understand his pain and trauma.

He said: "When I see accidents on television, I sympathise with the victims. However, when I had my accident no one sympathised with me. Since the accident, my life has been like a movie, with Ghana as the backdrop. I'm starting to question the motives of those who claim to be my supporters. Instead of showing compassion and understanding, they're tearing me down. They're stirring up trouble and pressuring the family of the child involved, rather than encouraging them to forgive me. It's almost as if some people are more interested in seeing me suffer than in seeing me heal and move forward. But I know that God's will is not aligned with their negative desires."

He further appealed to Ghanaians to show compassion and understanding, urging them to forgive him and support him.

Lil Win expressed his faith in God's plan, stating that he knows God's will is not aligned with the negative desires of those who wish to see him suffer. He believes that God has a purpose for his life and that he will emerge stronger from this experience.

Incident

The actor was involved in a car accident which occurred on May 25 at Amakom, a suburb of Kumasi, when Lil Win's car collided with another vehicle, resulting in the death of the young child.

He was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

New song and instant healing

Following this, actor released a new song with Kweku Flick and King Paluta, addressing the accident and his experiences.

He also recently removed his neck brace after reportedly receiving instant healing from his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.