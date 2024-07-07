Next article: Blakk Rasta: It's disheartening to see women prioritizing body enhancements over higher education

Gambo's 'Drip Remix' video hits 2 million views in 8 days

Jul - 07 - 2024

Ghanaian rapper Bashir Annan, famously known as Gambo, has seen his 'Drip Remix' video, featuring American rapper Jim Jones and Ayigbe Edem, hit two million views on YouTube and World Star within eight days of its release.

The combined two million views on YouTube and World Star make 'Drip Remix' the biggest international collaboration by a Ghanaian musician so far in 2024.

In the video promoting Ghanaian culture, legendary American rapper Jim Jones was styled like a real Ghanaian royal. One would be pardoned for mistaking Jim Jones for an Ashanti chief due to the high level of Ghanaian royalty he portrayed in the 'Drip Remix' video.

His demeanor, the 'subjects' at his feet and standing around him, his beautiful Kente wear accessorized with amazing beads, and his fine-looking crown all perfectly teamed up to earn him a pretend noble 'royal status.'

The video, shot in the U.S.A., has been well-received by Ghanaians all over the world. In the video, Jim Jones is seen beautifully dressed like a Ghanaian king, alongside rappers Gambo and Ayigbe Edem, and a number of women dressed in beautiful Ghanaian costumes, promoting the vibrant culture of Ghana on the international scene.

The 'Drip Remix' is one of the standout tracks on Gambo’s latest extended play (EP) titled '1 More Bullet,' a musical project celebrating hip-hop.

Featuring on the highly anticipated EP are Ghanaian music duo E.L. and Kofi Jamar. E.L. features on a song dubbed 'Enjoyment,' while Kofi Jamar showcases his musical prowess on 'Conversation,' another remarkable track on the EP to watch out for.

Watch the video below;