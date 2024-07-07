Previous article: Movie actor Lil Win displays the effects of the May 25 vehicle accident [VIDEO]

Nollywood actor, Aki and wife welcome baby boy

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jul - 07 - 2024 , 14:43

Popular Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, famously known as Aki, and his wife, Nneoma Nwaijah, have welcomed a baby boy into their family.

The announcement was made by the actor on Saturday night through his Instagram page.

In his celebratory post, Chinedu shared a heartwarming picture of himself and his wife, along with a touching image of their newborn’s tiny foot.

He wrote, “My wonderful people, please rejoice with us. My wife and I have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. To God Be The Glory.”

This happy news comes seven years after the couple welcomed their first child in 2017, following their marriage in 2011.

The couple’s fans and well-wishers have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the family.