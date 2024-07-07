Featured

Blakk Rasta: It's disheartening to see women prioritizing body enhancements over higher education

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jul - 07 - 2024 , 10:00

Popular radio personality and musician, Blakk Rasta, has voiced his concern about the growing trend among women who are prioritising physical appearance over intellectual growth, opting for Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedures over pursuing higher education and personal development.

Blakk Rasta nostalgically reflected on his student days, remembering a time when women were fiercely dedicated to academic excellence, vying with their male counterparts for top honors and recognition.

Blakk Rasta lamented the shift in priorities he's observed among women, from academic excellence to physical enhancement.

He noted that many now seek to augment their physical appearance through cosmetic surgery to attract men and financial gain, rather than striving for intellectual advancement and achievements like earning a PhD. (Read Blakk Rasta: I’m leaving Ghana if NPP breaks the 8(VIDEO))

He cited a striking example from a Facebook video, where a woman openly boasted about engaging in transactional sex for financial benefits, which he finds deeply concerning.

“It is sad what is happening in these times. Ladies do not need education anymore. A lot of ladies prefer a surgeon's injection to boost their buttocks and breasts rather than pursuing a PhD. In my day, ladies struggled academically with men to achieve laurels.

"The other day, I was watching something on Facebook, and the lady said, 'I am looking for a guy to sleep with me so that he would buy a car for me.' Sex for a car? Are you a porn star?” he questioned.

The Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) phenomenon, which has become increasingly popular among celebrities and women seeking to enhance their physical attractiveness, involves a surgical procedure that transfers fat from areas like the abdomen, hips, lower back, or thighs to the buttocks, aiming to achieve a more curvaceous figure.