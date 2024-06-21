Gambo set to release an Afro Hip Hop EP on June 28

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Jun - 21 - 2024 , 07:15

Building on his international music career, Ghanaian award-winning musician, Bashir Annan, famously known as Gambo, is set to release yet another Extended Play (EP) project.

The upcoming EP titled: One More Bullet (1MB) is an Afro Hip Hop project paying glowing tribute to the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop and the influence the genre has made on his music.

The project is available for pre-save at - https://gambomusic.ffm.to/drip_remix_jimjones_edem - before its release.

The 1MB EP is a delight of top international features and a follow-up to Gambo’s successful maiden EP, 'New Era.'

Featuring on the 1MB EP is the gifted and legendary American musician, Jim Jones. Gambo quite superbly recruited Jim Jones services on the remix of his most successful song, 'Drip.' The original 'Drip' track featured award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Ayigbe Edem and its official video was shot on the 7th floor of Accra's most iconic hotel, Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

The upcoming EP which contains six songs and has a high-profile feature from American rapper, The Game. Gambo featured The Game on the song titled: 'Confidence'.

The versatile Ghanaian rapper and one-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (now Telecel Ghana Music Awards) Unsung Artiste of The Year, made a return to the East African nation of Tanzania where he tapped the services of award-winning Tanzanian rapper, G Yanko on a track dubbed: 'Loco'.

Also featuring on the highly anticipated EP are Ghanaian music duo, E.L., and Kofi Jumah. E.L. features on a song dubbed: 'Enjoyment'. Kofi Jamar showcased his music prowess on 'Conversation', another amazing song on the EP to watch out for.