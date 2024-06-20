Featured

Stonebwoy drops video of “Your Body” to celebrate African beauty

Reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy is set to wow music audiences with the video of his latest song, Your Body.

The Into the Future artiste gave music audiences a good taste Your Body when he performed the song at this year’s TGMA as part of his power pack performance.

The captivating music video for "Your Body" which officially dropped on Wednesday, June 19, was expertly directed by Kwaku Kwakye (KayStudios), Stonebwoy's creative director and filmmaker.

The visuals pay homage to natural beauty, whisking viewers away to Ghana's stunning tropical beaches and capturing the joy and revelry along the Gold Coast.

The video begins with a poignant tribute in Ewe, extolling the beauty and strength of a woman's body: "A woman's beauty, a treasure so rare. A woman's body, strong and beyond compare. Her strength and grace, a wonder to share."

This heartfelt opening sets the tone for a celebration of women's resilience and elegance, showcasing their remarkable spirit.

The "Your Body" music video features a powerful series of scenes that boldly challenge harmful societal beauty standards. The video celebrates African women in their natural beauty, depicting them confidently donning bikinis and embracing their unique physical attributes.

The visuals also showcase a vibrant party scene where men and women come together in a joyful celebration of self-expression, unity, and fun, further emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and acceptance.