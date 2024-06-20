Stonebwoy drops video of “Your Body” to celebrate African beauty
Reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy is set to wow music audiences with the video of his latest song, Your Body.
Advertisement
The Into the Future artiste gave music audiences a good taste Your Body when he performed the song at this year’s TGMA as part of his power pack performance.
The captivating music video for "Your Body" which officially dropped on Wednesday, June 19, was expertly directed by Kwaku Kwakye (KayStudios), Stonebwoy's creative director and filmmaker.
The visuals pay homage to natural beauty, whisking viewers away to Ghana's stunning tropical beaches and capturing the joy and revelry along the Gold Coast.
The video begins with a poignant tribute in Ewe, extolling the beauty and strength of a woman's body: "A woman's beauty, a treasure so rare. A woman's body, strong and beyond compare. Her strength and grace, a wonder to share."
This heartfelt opening sets the tone for a celebration of women's resilience and elegance, showcasing their remarkable spirit.
The "Your Body" music video features a powerful series of scenes that boldly challenge harmful societal beauty standards. The video celebrates African women in their natural beauty, depicting them confidently donning bikinis and embracing their unique physical attributes.
The visuals also showcase a vibrant party scene where men and women come together in a joyful celebration of self-expression, unity, and fun, further emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and acceptance.
“This representation is crucial, as African beauty has often been marginalized or distorted in mainstream media,” Kwaku Kwakye (KayStudios) explains. “Stonebwoy's portrayal aims to rectify this by highlighting the inherent beauty in natural bodies and rejecting the allure of artificial enhancements. This joyful depiction underscores the idea that self-love is not an isolating journey but a shared experience that fosters community and connection,” Kwaku Kwakye said.
In a distressing scene from the "Your Body" music video, Stonebwoy contemplates his reflection in a mirror, symbolizing self-love and acceptance.
By embracing his natural image, he encourages viewers to do the same, promoting a powerful message of self-appreciation and love.
The song seamlessly blends pop, R&B, and reggae melodies, showcasing Stonebwoy's versatility as he effortlessly transitions between singing and rapping. "Your Body" exudes a seductive and playful vibe, serving as a precursor to his highly anticipated sixth studio album, set for release later this year.
Already, Your Body is showing great potential of being another hit from the Stonebwoy with almost 115, 000 views on YouTube in 24 hours as at Thursday, June 20. It's also trending number 11 at the time.
This comes on the heels of his recent collaboration with Odumodublvck on "Ekebele" and a major distribution deal with ADA Worldwide, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group.
Stonebwoy's musical prowess continues to garner both global and local recognition, as evident in his impressive sweep of seven awards, including Artiste of the Year, at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.