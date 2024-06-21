Next article: Gambo set to release an Afro Hip Hop EP on June 28

2nd Lady's fashion sense is driving growth in the fashion industry - GTA Boss

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 21 - 2024 , 13:20

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, has praised the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, for her fashion sense, which he says is driving growth in the fashion industry.

He held that the Second Lady's fashion sense has been widely admired, with many Ghanaians drawing inspiration from her stylish outfits.

He strongly believes her style has become a benchmark for many Ghanaians, with designers receiving requests to replicate her outfits.

Speaking at the launch of the West Africa Music and Arts Festival, he said "We were at a recent program and some designers presented a citation to the Second Lady. They said people are now patronizing them because of how they sew what the Second Lady wears, and most of them prefer that. They want us to sew exactly what the Second Lady wears."

He commended the Second Lady's fashion sense, saying it was laudable and a significant contributor to the growth of the fashion industry in Ghana.

The West Africa Music and Arts Festival, which is currently underway, aims to celebrate West African music, arts and culture.

The event features performances by renowned artistes, panel discussions, workshops and art installations.