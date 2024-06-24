Funke Akindele: Women don’t need to depend on men to be successful

Renowned Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele has called on women to be enterprising and self-reliant.

In a recent interview with Nigeria’s Arise TV, the filmmaker emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship for women, regardless of their circumstances.

Akindele urged women not to depend on men for success, highlighting the potential for women to achieve financial independence.

“Who says women can’t make money?” she asked, referencing successful female entrepreneurs like Folorunsho Alakija. “You don’t have to rely on a man to make it.”

She also advised young women to stay content and focused on their goals, rather than envying others and living beyond their means.

“Whatever you have, just start something. Move. Don’t wait for the big opportunity. Even if it’s petty business, just start something,” Akindele said.

Reflecting on her own journey, Akindele shared, “I used to buy my handbags from ‘bend down select.’ I would wash and iron them and slay with them. Even with the cheap bags, I still felt good. Just believe in yourself.”

She also stressed the importance of positive influences and avoiding negativity. “Content that would drive you crazy, people that would say things that would upset you, toxic people—avoid them. Because you’re growing in a new space. It’s what you feed yourself with that matters.”