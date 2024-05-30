Featured

FOCAP Executives visit Japan Embassy to discuss the creative economy

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 30 - 2024 , 19:43

On Wednesday, May 29 2024, the leadership of The Foundation of Concerned Arts Professionals (FOCAP) met with officials of Japan Embassy to discuss the Creative Economy.

The meeting forms part of FOCAP’s larger commitment and strategic partnership drive to seek opportunities for the creative industry.

FOCAP in a conversation with Teragaki Yuriya - First Secretary Information & Culture General, Protocol & Political Affairs for the Embassy of Japan in Ghana and to Liberia / Sierra Leone talked extensively about the Creative Economy and partnership between the two countries.

The meeting delved into Cultural Exchanges, Sponsorship of Creative Arts Professionals, Advocacy, Training and Support. These fundamental pillars will be the building blocks for the partnership between the two countries.

Over the years, the Japan Embassy has organised various programmes to promote Japanese Culture; The Japanese Cultural Expo, The Speech Contest, Japanese Calligraphy Exhibitions amongst others.

FOCAP, an advocacy group for the creative industry has been focused on creating the necessary partnerships and alliances to live up to the reputation of driving a change in the creative sector.

In the coming months, FOCAP plans to launch a series of training and exchange programmes for the creative industry.

FOCAP was represented by Mr Kojo Preko Dankwa (President), Mr Enock Agyepong (Vice President - Research) and Mr Mel Kwesi Davis (Vice President - Administration)