Filmmaker Hafiz thrilled about role in American rapper Ney'o's '2 Million Secrets' music video

Ghanaian filmmaker, Salifu Abdul Hafiz, has expressed his enthusiasm for his involvement in the production of the video for American rapper Neyo's newest song, "2 Million Secrets"

He was part of the technical team and he shares the excitement “My first set in the UK happens to be one for the legendary @neyo ‘2Million Secrets’ OUT NOW! Such a humbling experience. Thank you to my boss @arrangreen and the entire amazing team. Love forever inked.”

This brand new song and music was released on June 14, 2024. The music film was directed by Neyo himself, co-directed by Christian Gilchrist.

It stars actress Deborah Ayorinde, with cinematography credit to Arran Green, a British Director of Cinematography famed for his great achievements in the film industry.

Salifu Abdul Hafiz, widely known as Director Hafiz, has spent the past decade collaborating with some of the most prestigious brands, institutions, and celebrities worldwide. His impressive portfolio includes work with stars like Usher, Mr. Eazi, FuseODG, Idris Elba, Sarkodie, King Promise, and JoeBoy, among others.

He has also worked with organisations such as USAID, UN-IFAD, BBC, the Ban Ki-Moon Centre, and Global Citizens.

As the founder of Digital Creative Media, Director Hafiz has led his team in delivering projects showcased on major global platforms, including BBC, the World Economic Forum, CNN, France24, and the World Climate Summit.

In an interview, the filmmaker hinted at more international productions.

“This is just the beginning. I'm thrilled about our upcoming projects. I see myself as an ambassador for our beloved Ghana, and my team and I are committed to raising the Ghanaian flag high,” he said.

Director Hafiz also revealed plans for his annual workshop (Fine Cinematics Workshop), designed to give back to the community by educating current filmmakers and empowering the next generation.

"Additionally, Neyo and I have something exciting in the pipeline. Stay tuned and be the first to see it. Connect with me on Instagram @directorhafiz or email me at [email protected]. Thank you,” he further noted.

This milestone in the life of Director Hafiz comes on the back of his recent feat in the USA for a short film.