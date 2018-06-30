Amakye Dede tours US in August

Abrantie Amakye Dede and his Apollo High Kings Band will embark on a tour to the United States of America (USA) in August this year.
Dubbed, ‘Amakye Dede US Tour 2018’, the tour is likely to have Amakye Dede perform in over 10 cities in the USA.
The musician, who is well-known for his exciting live performances, has graced the stage with international artistes such as Kanda Bongoman, Meiway, Julius Olando and a host of others.
Amakye Dede began his career in 1973 when he joined the Kumapim Royals as a composer and vocalist.
This band, led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA), had hit songs such as Abebi Bewua Eso, Wanware Me A, Odo Mani Agyina and the seminal Ohohoo Batani.
He moved on to form his own band, the Apollo High Kings in 1980 and among his popular songs are Oyonko Pe Me Seyee, Akoko Bebon, Kose Kose, Mani Agyina, So Fre Wo Nyame and Bebre Be Yi.
With over 30 albums to his credit, Amakye Dede has headlined so many concerts locally and internationally with his over 30 years career and continues to be a leading Highlife musician.