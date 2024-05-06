Next article: Beauty Queen shot dead after Instagram post of octopus dish ‘led assassins to restaurant’

Amabange wins Miss Kidi Ghana Season 4

Graphic Online Showbiz News May - 06 - 2024 , 09:31

Confident nine-year-old Azumah Saamiya Amabange demonstrated grit and intelligence to emerge as the winner of this year's Miss Kidi Ghana (Season 4) held at the Wesley Towers in Accra.

The SAP's School pupil began the seven-week competition on a quiet note but warmed herself up into the hotly contested pageant as the weeks went by.

In addition to the ultimate crown, a beautiful sash, a bouquet, an international trip, and products from sponsors, she also went home with the Miss Catwalk honors.

Berthyna Peggy Deladem Akummey, 9, of Treasure House Academy finished as the first runner-up, while Quarida Efua Bondziba of Says International School picked up the second runner-up prize. Janice Etornam Anyidoho won the third runner-up prize.

The CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited, organizers of the program, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum, said after the thrilling finals, "It's been a great show, I must admit, and the delegates and their parents will all attest to this fact.

"I congratulate all delegates, groomers, and parents for making this year's season one of the keenly-contested ones. Of course, I want to applaud Lifestyle TV, my hardworking team - Christian Asante, Fredrick Fosuhene, Eugene Ofori Kwarteng, Isaac Amponsah, and Kelvin Abban."

In all, 31 contestants entered the competition after an audition, but 16 made it to the finals, with all taking home products from sponsors and a certificate of participation.