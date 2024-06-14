Featured

Aka Ebenezer on how he used to swindle people at Kejetia to make money [VIDEO]

Jun - 14 - 2024

Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr. Likee or Aka Ebenezer in the movie industry has opened up on his life experiences, stating how he used to be a street boy in Kumasi and made money from swindling people.

In a television interview on actress Emelia Brobbey's OKUKUSEKU TALK SHOW, Aka Ebenezer said he used to work with footwear dealers in Kumasi at Kejetia [Morocco].

And his duties were to staple metal clippings on shoe lace holes to protect them.

From that, he used to swindle people by inflating prices of his clips and bullied customers, especially those from the hinterlands to pay higher prices.

The strategy was to scare them by telling them how some others who refused to pay were killed, he said.

From the shoe business, Aka Ebenezer said he moved into the scrap metal business and later worked as a land guard to make a living.

On his journey to stardom, he said he met a Nigerian 'tycoon' who paid him for washing his clothes and shoes and also did errands for him and made thousands of dollars from that.

He said he was willing to do anything just to survive on the street and went on prison custody remands, was interrogated by police several times but was found guilty only once.

The street is a place for making money and being on the street requires a lot of courage in order to survive, he claimed.

Even though I was earning a lot, I could not help my mother at the time because it was going to raise suspicion as to what I do to earn such amounts.

As to what led to becoming a school dropout, he explained that he used to sell sweets for his teacher in school but pocketed the money and for the fear of getting punished, he decided to quit school.