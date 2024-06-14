Next article: Aka Ebenezer on how he used to swindle people at Kejetia to make money [VIDEO]

‘I love Afrobeats’– Shakira

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 14 - 2024 , 19:37

Colombian singer Shakira has expressed her love for Afrobeats and Burna Boy, as well as rising South African star, Tyla.

Speaking in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ crooner disclosed that she is a huge fan of African music.

Shakira described her music taste as eclectic, honest and real.

She said, “If I could explain my taste in music in three words, I would say eclectic, honest and real.

“I love anything Afrobeats. I like Tyla, I like Burna Boy, anything Afrobeats. But I love Burna so much.”

Shakira sampled an African song ‘Zangaléwa’, by Cameroonian band Golden Sounds, for her 2010 South Africa World Cup official song, ‘Waka, Waka (This Time For Africa).

Real name Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, Shakira is a Colombian singer and songwriter and has been referred to as the "Queen of Latin Music".

Described as "one of the most influential and beloved artists of all time". Shakira has been credited with opening the doors of the international market for other Latin artists.

With over 100 million certified records worldwide, she is one of the world's best-selling musicians.

She is the best-selling female Latin artist of all time in the United States and worldwide, as of 2023, according to Billboard.

She has received numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards, fourteen Latin Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2023 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award), twenty-one Guinness World Records, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.