'I'm coming back to making music' – Rihanna announces
Rihanna announces music comeback
‘I’m coming back to making music’ – Rihanna announces

Billionaire Singer, Rihanna has hinted that she will be coming out of her sabbatical soon.

The ‘Diamond’ crooner, who recently caused a stir on social media after she was spotted with an ‘I’m Retired’ shirt, disclosed in a new interview with ET, that she is returning to the studio.

Rihanna, who hasn’t released an album since 2016, promised that she would be releasing her next album soon.

The mother of two explained that she has been rediscovering herself musically.

“Music for me, is a new discovery. I’m rediscovering things. I’ve been working on my next album for so long that I can’t just put all that stuff aside. And now, I’m prepared to go back to the studio,” she said.

 

