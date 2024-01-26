Actor John Dumelo bags Master's Degree in Law from University of Ghana

Jan - 26 - 2024

Renowned Ghanaian actor cum politician, John Dumelo has added another feather to his academic cap as he proudly announced his graduation with a Master's Degree in Law, with focus on Natural Resources, from the University of Ghana.

Joining the ranks of thousands of graduates on Friday January 26, 2024, the Blood Vessel actor took to social media to share the news of his latest academic achievement with his followers.

He expressed gratitude, stating, “I graduated with a Masters Degree in Law (Natural Resources) from the University of Ghana law school today. To God be the Glory!”

This marks the third master's degree for the Silver screen star.

In 2022, he celebrated attaining his second master's degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

Known for his versatility on-screen, John Dumelo is a well known face in movies such as Baby Thief, Heart of Men, 4 Play, The Game, Northern Affair, Chelsea, Adam's Apple among others.

He is also currently the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency for the upcoming 2024 polls.