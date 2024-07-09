Featured

Wishing BECE candidates success

Jul - 09 - 2024

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) began across the country with a total of 569,095 candidates, comprising 282,648 males and 386,447 females, in 19,506 schools, sitting for this crucial examination, a significant milestone in their educational journey.

The BECE is a critical step towards future academic success and career prospects, and it will reflect the hard work and dedication of the students, their parents, teachers and guardians.

That is why the news of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) receiving GH¢55.8 million to conduct the examination, which will take place at 2,123 centres across the country, is considered timely.

We commend WAEC for their efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination, including the deployment of security personnel to all the examination centres to maintain order and prevent any form of malpractice.

The establishment of a special task force to monitor the process and address any issues that may arise is also laudable. This BECE is not like the previous ones although as it was last year, for the second time running, both regular and private BECE are being written simultaneously.

However, the difference is that while the regular candidates are writing the examination based on the first-ever Common Core curriculum in the country, the private candidates are still doing the old curriculum.

Additionally, due to the introduction of three new subjects, the 2024 examination will be taken in six days instead of the previous five days. The new subjects are Career Technology, Arabic and Creative Art and Design. The Career Technology and Creative Art and Design, culled from the previous Basic Design and Technology, are expected to be written by all the candidates, whereas Arabic will be optional for candidates in Islamic basic schools.

So far, a number of goodwill messages from the Presidency, the Ghana Education Service, the West African Examinations Council, the Ghana National Association of Teachers, among others, have been sent to the candidates.

As the examination progresses, we urge the candidates to remain focused, calm and confident. We remind them that this examination is a stepping stone to greater heights. We also acknowledge the efforts of teachers and educators who have worked tirelessly to prepare the students for this moment.

Their dedication to education is commendable, and we recognise the crucial role they play in shaping the minds of our future leaders. Teachers have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure that their students are well-prepared for this examination, and we appreciate their hard work and commitment.

Furthermore, we recognise the role that parents and guardians have played in supporting their children's education. They have provided emotional support, financial resources and encouragement, and we acknowledge their sacrifices and efforts.

We also appreciate the support of the government, which has invested in education infrastructure, resources and programmes to improve the quality of education in the country. It is through education that we can develop the skills, knowledge and attitudes necessary to drive innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

It is through education that we can build a more equitable and just society, where everyone has access to opportunities and resources. For us at the Daily Graphic, the BECE is a critical examination that marks a significant milestone in the educational journey of our young citizens. We wish the candidates the very best of luck and success in their exams.

May their hard work and dedication yield positive results, and may they emerge victorious at this important milestone of their educational journey. We call on all stakeholders to continue supporting our young minds as they strive for academic excellence.

Let us work together to build a society that values education, supports our young people, and provides them with the opportunities they need to succeed. The Daily Graphic also urges the students to stay focused on their goals and aspirations, even after the examination.

We encourage them to pursue their passions, develop their talents, and explore their interests. We remind them that education is a lifelong journey, and that there is always room for growth, improvement and development.