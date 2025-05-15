Test of school feeding, students' welfare

May - 15 - 2025

The recent warning by the Minister of Education to heads of senior high schools (SHSs) regarding the direct food procurement policy signals a growing concern over the welfare of students and the sustainability of our educational system.

The policy, which was introduced to streamline the procurement of food for schools and reduce bureaucratic delays, now faces potential revocation.

On one hand, the policy's intention to give headmasters flexibility to source fresh, nutritious food on time is commendable.

Decentralisation can indeed work if implemented correctly, allowing schools to respond to local needs and circumstances.

However, the reports of poor-quality meals and disruptions in food supply from multiple regions suggest that many schools are struggling to manage the programme.

This is not merely an administrative hiccup; it is a national crisis that strikes at the heart of student welfare, public trust and educational continuity.

It is unconscionable that in a country striving for educational excellence and equity, students in SHSs — many of whom are far from home and rely entirely on school-provided meals — are subjected to substandard food, or worse, denied timely meals altogether.

Nutrition is inextricably linked with cognitive development, concentration and academic performance.

When the quality or availability of food deteriorates, so does the academic potential of our future leaders.

If students are forced to learn on an empty stomach or eat poorly prepared meals, the consequences will reverberate far beyond school walls.

The ministry’s move to issue a stern warning is timely and commendable. However, the Daily Graphic is of the strongest conviction that warnings alone will not suffice.

There must be decisive, coordinated action involving the Ministry of Education, the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), and civil society to arrest this dangerous trend.

In that spirit, we urge the government and the Ministry of Education to immediately establish a nationwide monitoring and evaluation task force made up of education officials, nutritionists and independent observers to inspect and monitor food quality and delivery timelines in all public SHSs.

Their findings must inform real-time interventions.

The ministry must also introduce a digital platform that allows for the transparent tracking of food supply chains, from supplier contracts to delivery at school kitchens.

Heads of schools must be required to report procurement outcomes and issues promptly through this system.

The minister should not only issue warnings. Schools or suppliers that consistently fail to meet the required food quality and timelines should face strict sanctions, including demotions, cancellation of contracts and possible prosecution in cases of gross negligence or fraud.

We cannot allow anyone to gamble with such priceless assets as our future leaders.

We are also of the opinion that CHASS has a huge role to play if we are to ensure the success of the new dispensation.

As school heads are at the forefront of implementing this policy, they must demonstrate proactive leadership in ensuring that food served to students meets acceptable standards. Heads who fail in this duty must be held personally accountable.

CHASS should coordinate the establishment of anonymous reporting channels for students and staff to lodge complaints or observations about food quality without fear of reprisal.

These reports should be compiled monthly and submitted to the ministry.

In as much as we may not require our headmasters and headmistresses to be procurement professionals or specialists, we suggest that all of them and relevant staff should undergo mandatory training on procurement ethics, nutrition standards and supplier management to ensure uniform understanding of policy expectations and consequences.

While these would go a long way to bring sanity into the SHS food procurement system, we urge PTAs to take an active interest in school feeding matters by appointing food monitoring subcommittees that conduct periodic checks and engage with school authorities on their concerns.

We also believe the PTAs can serve as conduits for community feedback and mobilisation, and must, therefore, raise concerns collectively and demand accountability from both school authorities and policymakers when food issues arise.

They should not hesitate to engage critical stakeholders when systemic failures persist, since their advocacy is crucial to sustaining pressure for change.

We cannot treat the issue of student feeding as a secondary concern. The quality of food served in our schools is a direct reflection of our national priorities.

The Free Senior High School policy, while noble, can only succeed if it is supported by systems that ensure students’ well-being.