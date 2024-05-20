Promoting quality, sustaining the future through metrology

Daily Graphic Editorials May - 20 - 2024 , 09:45

As the world celebrates World Metrology Day today, it is crucial to reflect on the indispensable role of accurate measurement in our daily lives.

From ensuring the quality of products to upholding legal standards and driving industrial advancements, metrology forms the cornerstone of modern society. In 1875, the signing of the Metre Convention marked a pivotal moment in the history of measurement, giving birth to the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM). Since then, efforts to promote standardised measurement systems have only intensified, culminating in the establishment of international prototypes such as the kilogramme and the metre.

This year, UNESCO aptly chose the theme: "We measure today for a sustainable tomorrow," emphasising the profound impact of metrology on our collective future. Indeed, metrology underpins countless aspects of our daily routines, from purchasing goods to navigating, using GPS, and medical treatment to infrastructure development.

In Ghana, recent strides in the realm of standards and measurement signify a commitment to ensuring consumer safety and bolstering economic growth. The appointment of the Executive Director, Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, as the 'Custodian of Weights and Measures’, the approval of the National Quality Policy (NQP) and the enactment of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) Act demonstrate a proactive approach towards safeguarding consumer interests and fostering a culture of excellence.

Recently, the GSA inaugurated the country’s first public utilities metrology laboratory to independently test the accuracy and reliability of the measurement of meters for public utilities.

The metrology laboratory has now created a new regime where consumers have the option to verify the authenticity of their electricity meters via a website or USSD code. With these infrastructure and policies in place, Ghana is making a bold statement to the world – we are a reliable and compliant partner in the global marketplace, come trade with us.

However, enacting legislation and establishing standards are just the first step. The true test lies in robust enforcement mechanisms and unwavering governmental support. The Daily Graphic has recognised the significant impact of metrology enforcement in bringing essential structure and integrity to the cement manufacturing sector, for instance.

Through a series of stringent enforcement actions by the GSA, cement producers are now required to adhere to strict quality standards, guaranteeing that their products meet precise criteria for composition, strength and durability.

We are convinced that a culture of metrological excellence cultivates trust and credibility both domestically and internationally. When consumers, businesses and trading partners have confidence in the accuracy and reliability of Ghana's measurement systems, it enhances the nation's reputation as a trustworthy and responsible global player.

This trust not only strengthens diplomatic relations and trade partnerships but also fosters a conducive environment for investment, innovation and sustainable development, positioning Ghana as a beacon of excellence in the international arena.

Moreover, embracing metrology reflects a commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. Accurate measurements are essential for monitoring and managing natural resources, assessing environmental impact and implementing effective conservation strategies.

By integrating metrology into environmental policies and practices, we can mitigate ecological risks, preserve biodiversity and promote a harmonious relationship between human activities and the natural world.

The GSA and its leadership deserve empowerment, support and recognition.They require continued support to maintain their market surveillance efforts, conduct mystery shopping operations, and deploy Standards Officers to ensure accurate measurements and fair trade. These actions fortify consumer confidence and foster an environment conducive to economic prosperity.

On this World Metrology Day, let us not only celebrate the achievements of the past but also reaffirm our commitment to advancing quality, precision and reliability in all aspects of measurement. By embracing the principles of metrology and championing stringent standards enforcement, we pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.