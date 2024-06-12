Featured

Otumfuo, Ga Mantse’s historic durbar refreshing for national cohesion

Last weekend, the Ga State and the Ashanti Kingdom came together in a majestic display of cultural heritage and unity, as the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, hosted the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a historic royal durbar.

This momentous occasion, which drew thousands of people to the Ga Mantse Palace, was a testament to the rich cultural diversity of Ghanaian society and a powerful symbol of unity in a nation on the cusp of a critical general election.

The durbar, which was characterised by vibrant cultural performances, traditional drumming and dance, was a celebration of the deep bond between the Ga and Ashanti kingdoms.

The Asantehene's arrival in Accra, with a sizeable entourage who included paramount chiefs, queenmothers and royal guards, marked a significant moment in the history of the two kingdoms.

The last time an Asante king visited the Ga State was in 1946, when Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II paid a visit to the Ga Mantse. The durbar was a colourful display of traditional regalia, music and dance, with the Ghana Dance Ensemble performing the Kple ritual dance, and the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV, performing the rare and special Obonu royal dance to welcome the Asantehene.

The streets outside the Ga Mantse Palace were lined with cheering crowds, waving Ga and Asante flags, as the chiefs and dignitaries arrived in a procession that started with Ga chiefs amid the firing of muskets.

It is an understatement to say that the event was a masterclass in cultural diplomacy, as the two kingdoms came together to deepen their bond and promote unity among their people.

The Ga Mantse, in his address, called on all Ga people to come together and pursue a common destiny, shunning tendencies that could foster division and retard progress. His call to action was echoed by the Asantehene, who emphasised the true friendship between the Ashanti Kingdom and the Ga State.

The significance of this event cannot be overstated. In a nation where ethnic and political divisions often take centre stage, the Ga and Ashanti kingdoms have shown that unity and cooperation can triumph over differences.

As Ghana prepares to go to the polls, this historic royal durbar serves as a powerful reminder that despite political differences, Ghanaians can come together in the spirit of unity and progress.

The presence of dignitaries from various fields, including politics, religion and culture, was a testament to the significance of this event. The fact that ministers of state, traditional leaders and corporate elite came together to celebrate this historic occasion sent a strong message that in Ghana, unity and progress could transcend political and ethnic divides.

