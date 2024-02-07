Lets embrace condom use to avoid surge in HIV and AIDS

Daily Graphic Editorials Feb - 07 - 2024 , 09:52

Since the advent of HIV in Ghana in 1986, certain groups of people have continued to be disproportionately affected by the disease.

These are women who currently account for 55 per cent of people living with the disease, indicating a gender disparity in HIV prevalence.

Additionally, young people aged 15 to 24 constitute 25 per cent of people living with HIV in the country.

Although in Ghana information on HIV infection and prevention, both in terms of quality and quantity, has increased considerably within the past few years, available literature indicates that behaviour change is yet to correspond with the amount of information and education provided.

The ABCs of HIV prevention call for abstinence, which is difficult for many people, being faithful to one’s partner, which is also difficult for people to adhere to, and finally condom use, which is seen as the game-changer.

However, the most affected groups are the worst culprits when it comes to condom use.

For women, the female condom was officially launched in Ghana in May 2000, but the product suffered a ‘stillbirth’ as majority of sexually active women refused to use it, placing their lives in the hands of their male counterparts to protect them by using the male condom.

The female condom was introduced as a means to empower women to protect themselves against Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and unwanted pregnancies. It also remains the last weapon for women to take charge of their lives during sexual intercourse.

However, most women do not use the female condom with the excuse that inserting the condom is embarrassing and makes them feel bad or uncomfortable, while others also say it is too noisy during sexual intercourse.

However, when used correctly, both the male and female condoms are highly effective.

Condoms are and continue to be the only contraceptive method that protect against both pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV and syphilis.

A recent survey by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said condom use among people with multiple sexual partners in the country was low, citing the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS).

The survey indicated that men aged between 15 and 24 who had two or more sexual partners among those surveyed were 24.7 per cent, while women within the same demographic bracket were 17.1 per cent.

Out of this sample, 28.2 per cent of the men had sexual intercourse with a person who was not their wife and also did not live together (non-cohabiting), while 13.1 per cent were women.

For the age bracket 15 to 49 years, 35 per cent of men had sex with a non-cohabiting partner who was not their wife, while 23 per cent of those interviewed were females.

For those among the bracket who used a condom during sex with a non-cohabiting partner, 11 per cent were females while 28 per cent were males.

Despite considerable efforts to promote condom use, sexually active people, especially the youth in the country, still engage in risky sexual behaviours, leading to low condom use.

Preventing new HIV infections is critical in controlling the spread of the virus and, therefore, prevention programmes for the youth should emphasise personal vulnerability, instil in the youth the self-belief that they can use condoms any time, and address how to overcome barriers to condom use.

There should also be extensive sensitisation on the use of condoms by sexually active adults so no one feels inhibited in its purchase and use.

The Daily Graphic supports the call by the acting Director, Demography of the Ghana Statistical Service, Godwin Odei Gyebi, that the way forward is an extensive campaign on HIV and AIDS prevention if the country wants to reduce HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

Also, the paper believes that targeted interventions are essential to addressing specific vulnerabilities of these groups to reduce the burden of HIV among them.

The sexually active youth should know that condoms do not cost much and they can save one from acquiring life-threatening diseases, including HIV.

We, therefore, appeal to them to think wisely and choose healthy lives through condom use.