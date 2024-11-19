Next article: Jake Paul vs Tyson bout: Gateway to live sports ventures

Youth advised to upskill for digital future

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Nov - 19 - 2024 , 09:47

THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 0800Africa, Maame Efua Essel, has advised Ghanaian youth to upskill to seize the opportunities emerging in the global tech landscape.

By equipping themselves with the right skills and mindset, she said the youth would thrive in the fast-evolving digital landscape by remaining relevant and competitive.

“I advise Ghanian youth and professionals to stay adaptable, continuously upskill and embrace emerging technologies.

“Networking, hands-on experience, and ongoing learning are key to thriving in Ghana's digital landscape,” she said.

Ms Essel gave the advice in an interview with Graphic Business as her company 0800Africa spearheads an initiative to bridge the digital skills gap in Africa.

With the growing shift of organisations in Ghana towards digital platforms, the demand for skilled IT professionals is on the rise.

She emphasised the importance of developing a strong foundation in problem-solving, cybersecurity, and cloud computing adding that “In today's digital world, professionals who can navigate complex IT issues, protect systems from security breaches, and manage cloud infrastructures are in high demand.”

Microsoft Micro-degree programme

Through its recent collaboration with Microsoft and KAMK University, 0800Africa has launched the Microsoft Micro-degree Programme in Ghana.

Inspired by the continent's growing digital economy, the certification programme addresses the skill gaps in Ghana to create job readiness and enhance career opportunities in Ghana's evolving tech landscape.

The programme offers learners unique access to a globally recognised curriculum and expert-led training, empowering them with industry-relevant expertise.

Unlike traditional IT certifications, the hands-on, project-based approach focuses on practical, real-world applications of emerging technologies and critical problem-solving techniques.

Driving tech advancement

Ms Essel explained that the programme aligns with the evolving demands of African businesses, equipping job seekers with the competencies vital for today's competitive job market.

She said her outfit was committed to building a skilled, adaptable IT workforce to drive Ghana's technological advancement and economic growth.

“0800Africa aims to expand the Microsoft Micro-Degree Programme by partnering with local organisations, increasing access to underserved regions and continually updating course offerings.

Through these efforts, we're committed to building a skilled, adaptable IT workforce, driving Ghana's technological advancement and economic growth,” she said.

Tech workforce

The Chief Executive Officer of Micro-degree Programme for the Middle East, South Asia and South America, Sayed Jawed, explained that the country’s tech workforce remained underprepared for the demands of the rapidly evolving global tech industry, a situation which had resulted in many graduates earning lower salaries than they deserved.

“The pathway to developing any country in this century is through digitalisation.

“Yet, many of the universities and higher education institutions are not providing graduates with the skill sets necessary to drive a digital economy,” he said.