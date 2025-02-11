Next article: 2 Companies partner to enhance financial inclusion

Women Educators in Technology Programme launched

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 11 - 2025 , 13:37

The DreamOval Foundation with support from the Internet Society Foundation, has announced the Women Educators in Internet and Technology (WEITech) initiative, a two-year program designed to address underemployment and digital skill gaps among female teachers in Ghana.

The program is set to empower 150 trained but unemployed female educators in the Greater Accra Region by providing specialised training in digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and educational technology.

It also seeks to close critical skill gaps and enhance employment opportunities for women educators.

In Ghana, slow absorption rates into the education service and limited digital training have disproportionately affected women educators. WEITech aims to bridge this divide by delivering a comprehensive curriculum blending soft skills, digital proficiency, and hands-on collaboration with education technology organisations.

In a press release, Afua Oforiwaa Asiamah-Adjei, Executive Director of DreamOval Foundation, emphasised the potential of the program. “WEITech is a deliberate effort to provide practical skills and opportunities that will enhance women’s contribution to modern education.

Addressing unemployment

This initiative addresses underemployment while aligning with the national goals of integrating technology into teaching and learning,” she said

Participants, who will be selected from the Greater Accra Region, will join one of three cohorts, each comprising 50 educators over an eight-month period.

The program offers participants training in digital literacy, instructional technology, and content creation. A significant component involves working alongside Ed-

Tech organisations to develop capstone projects, including the creation of marketable online learning programs.

The program also addresses broader challenges facing the education sector. Female educators, who form a substantial proportion of the teaching workforce, often encounter barriers to continuous professional development, especially in adopting new technologies.

By equipping these educators with digital tools and entrepreneurial skills, WEITech seeks to transform classrooms and communities, creating sustainable career paths for participants and improving learning outcomes across the region.

Leveraging technology

This initiative reflects the DreamOval Foundation’s commitment to leveraging technology for social change.

Known for its innovative STEM-focused programs promoting digital inclusion, the Foundation continues to play a vital role in addressing inequalities in education and employment.

The Internet Society Foundation, the key funding partner, recognised WEITech as a strategic alignment with its mission to advance digital inclusion globally.

“Our SCILLS program continues to demonstrate the Internet’s transformative power in fostering access to better-paying jobs, supporting entrepreneurs, and improving educational outcomes.

“By expanding into three new countries and fostering collaboration through regional gatherings, we have seen how grantees are driving meaningful change in their communities,” said the Internet Society Foundation’s Senior Program Officer, Jenn Beard.

He said through adaptive digital literacy training, safe Internet practices, and partnerships with the business community, its projects are equipping individuals with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.

Women educators interested in applying must meet specific eligibility criteria, including being trained and currently unemployed, awaiting their posting or currently doing their National Service and must be residents in the Greater Accra Region.