Tool to monitor youth job growth in Africa launched

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 05:44

THE World Data Lab, in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, has launched a digital tool to monitor youth job growth and forecast employment trends in Africa.

Dubbed: “Africa Youth Employment Clock”, it aims to support and inform the journey to more inclusive African labour markets through cutting-edge data modelling and visualisation.

The job data model projects youth employment trends in Africa, disaggregated by key variables such as status of employment, age, gender, and sector up to 2030.

According to the World Data Lab projections, Africa would experience its highest-ever youth population growth of over 130 million in the decade of 2021 to 2030.

Against this backdrop, enabling dignified and fulfilling jobs for Africa’s youth is more important today than ever.

Accessible online at africayouthjobs.io, the Clock is intended to inform the strategic decision-making of policymakers, development actors and other stakeholders in all 54 African states, as well as sub-national data for Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya.

Access to sub-national data would be expanded, over time, to cover other parts of Africa, particularly countries where the Mastercard Foundation operates.

Labour market insights

At the launch in Accra, the Country Director for Mastercard Foundation, Ghana, Rica Rwigamba, said the Clock aligned with the Foundation’s mission of enabling 30 million young Africans to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.