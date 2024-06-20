Next article: The state of corporate governance in Ghana: A proposal to political parties

Ecobank Ghana rewards customers

Business Desk Report Business News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 05:39

ECOBANK Ghana has rewarded 2,506 customers across the country in its maiden "Ecobank Million Geng" campaign draw.

The "Ecobank Million Geng" promotion is aimed to give back to its customers for doing business with the bank and also to introduce the bank's numerous agent points across the country.

Speaking to the media at the first draw of the campaign, the Head of Consumer Products, Ecobank Ghana, William Danso Abeam, said the campaign was a "thank you" to their customers for doing business with the bank.

"Ecobank Ghana is noted for working together with our customers.

The promo features weekly draws and monthly grand draws, providing the opportunity for up to 10 customers to win GHȻ20,000 each. Agents of Express Points also stand a chance to win rewards by mobilising deposits during the campaign period, top Xpress Points will be rewarded per the 5 Agents’ Zone.

Double salary

In the past years, we have had double salary promo; some had their salaries' doubled and others tripled, just to give back to our customers and always say 'thank you' for the business you are doing with us," he noted.

Explaining the qualification process for customers to win the draw, Mr Danso Abeam indicated that customers were required to deposit GH¢500 and multiples of it and maintain the amount in their accounts for a minimum of seven days. Additionally, he said the customers were to at least do four transactions on any of the bank's digital channels to be qualified to have a chance among the winners.

"For our digital channels, just to mention, we have our Ecobank Mobile App, USSD *770#, debit card or credit card to transact," he said.