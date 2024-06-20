Featured

AI frenzy makes Nvidia the world's most valuable company

BBC.com Business News Jun - 20 - 2024 , 11:44

Chip-maker Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company after its share price climbed to an all-time high on Tuesday.

It is now worth $3.34tn (£2.63tn), with the price having nearly doubled since the start of this year.

The stock ended the trading day at nearly $136, up 3.5%, making it more valuable than fellow tech giant Microsoft. It overtook Apple earlier this month.

The Californian company's meteoric rise has been fuelled by its dominance of what analysts call the "new gold or oil in the tech sector" - the chips needed for artificial intelligence (AI).

Speaking at an event in Copenhagen, Chris Penrose, global head of business development for telco at Nvidia, predicted further growth in the sector.

“The generative AI journey is really transforming businesses and telcos around the world," he said.

“We’re just at the beginning.”

Analysts Wedbush Securities agreed.

"We believe over the next year the race to $4 trillion market cap in tech will be front and centre between Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft," it said in a note earlier this week.