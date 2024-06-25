Featured

Stanchart unveils new programme for disadvantaged youth

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, Mansa Nettey, says the bank has seen the difference investing in small businesses can make on the wider economy.

“We are positive that by bringing in a more diverse group of beneficiaries we will extend the gains made in our community impact programmes.” She added.

Ms Nettey said this when the bank unveiled a new programme to support disadvantaged youth through skills development and growth of microbusinesses to help and create sustainable jobs in Ghana.

Christened: “Ready for Inclusive Sustainable Employment and Entrepreneurship (RISE/E)”, it aims to train entrepreneurs with and without disabilities to strengthen opportunities, increase employability skills and job creation amongst micro- businesses.

It forms part of Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the Bank’s global youth economic empowerment initiative to provide skills development opportunities to boost employability and business training to encourage entrepreneurship.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with Challenges Ghana and Sightsavers to develop a talent pool of appropriately skilled, employment-ready young people (specifically those with disabilities) with the skills to fill these jobs, and other identified employment opportunities in their communities.

Over the period, the programme will work with about 100 entrepreneurs, 50% of which would be persons living with disability.

Support

She added that the RISE/E project will support disadvantaged young people and entrepreneurs with or without disability access the skills, network and opportunities they need to secure employment, or to start or grow a microbusiness.

The Senior Programmes Manager at Sightsavers Ghana, David Agyemang, said the programme would make a difference in entrepreneurship in Ghana by enabling Persons With

Disabilities (PWD) acquire some skills for employment across the trading industry.

“It would also develop the skills and competencies of young people who are likely to be demanded by businesses especially small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs),” he added.

The programme is open to young people aged 18 -35 operating micro business in Accra for a minimum of 2 years with at least two staff including business owner and the business should address environmental, climatic, or social issues.