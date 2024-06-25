Featured

Harness sales potential to boost economy — Kwabena Agyekum

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Jun - 25 - 2024 , 04:00

THE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), Kwabena Agyekum, has advised sales professionals to fully harness the potential of the sales industry for the benefit of their organisations and the broader national economy.

He explained that the sales sector has significant untapped potential that, if effectively utilised, could lead to substantial economic benefits.

“Sales, as we all know, is the lifeblood of any organisation. It is indeed the driving force that fuels revenue growth, propels market expansion and ensures the long-term sustainability of businesses. However, the role of sales extends beyond merely closing deals and meeting targets.

It encompasses strategic planning, customer relationship management and leveraging data-driven insights to drive organisational success. Let’s seize this opportunity to unleash sales' full potential, not only for our organisations but also for the economic development of our nation,” he said.

Launch

Mr Agyekum made the call on Thursday at the launch of the maiden National Sales Leaders Conference (NSLC) in Accra.

Scheduled to take place from August 14 to 16 at the Accra International Conference Centre on the theme: “Sales Unleashed: The Role of Sales in Sustained Organisational Revenue Growth and Economic Development”, the conference aims to provide a unique platform for learning, networking, knowledge-sharing and collaboration to empower attendees to navigate the ever-changing competitive business environment of sales with confidence and innovation.

It will bring together sales professionals, thought leaders and industry experts to share best practices, discuss common challenges and explore new ideas together to evolve.

Rationale

Sales Expert Michael Abbiw said the event aims to position Ghana as a leading hub for sales expertise and leadership in Africa, fostering innovation and attracting talent and investment through the NSLC's culture of continuous learning and collaboration.

He said by supporting sales leaders at all career stages with curated sessions, workshops and discussions, NSLC will equip participants with the tools and connections needed for success in the evolving sales landscape.

“The aim with NSLC is not merely to organise an annual event but to establish a vibrant community where sales professionals can continually learn, network and evolve.

We envision a platform where ideas are exchanged freely, where best practices are shared openly and where every participant, regardless of their background or experience, feels inspired to push the boundaries of what is possible in sales leadership. Furthermore, our long-term goal extends beyond individual career advancement,” he said.

Sustainable revenue success

For her part, the General Manager Distribution of Allianz Life Insurance, Jane Kitome, said the sales and marketing environment is evolving due to shifting consumer behaviours and market demands.

Therefore, she said it is essential for sales experts to stay ahead of these changes and lead the industry forward, adding that the conference will serve as a beacon, guiding professionals through strategies to achieve growth and sustainable revenue success.