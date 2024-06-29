Featured

SSNIT negotiations with Rock City stalls

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News

SSNIT negotiations with the Rock City over the sale of Labadi Beach Hotel and three others has stalled.

This is because payment terms have not been agreed.

SSNIT will continue to engage stakeholders and where there is no way forward as what the Trust wants, the sale will be put on hold.

