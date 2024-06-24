Prof Kwame Gyan takes over from Tsatsu Tsikata at CIR Lecture Series on land law

Kweku Zurek Business News Jun - 24 - 2024 , 07:58

Legal practitioner, Professor Kwame Gyan Esquire, is set to deliver the next lecture in the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) educational series.

The comprehensive series, which commenced successfully with a lecture by seasoned lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata last week, is ongoing.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, from 5-8pm at the Africa Trade House, Professor Gyan will delve deeper into the intricacies of land law in Ghana.

The University of Ghana law lecturer will address topics such as property rights and ownership, land registration and documentation, land use planning and zoning, dispute resolution, and the legal aspects of development projects.

CIR spokesman Caleb Aduonum Twum Opoku said, "The series is getting more interesting. We are continuing this week, and I encourage everyone to join us for this insightful lecture series."

He urged participants to get registered to earn a certificate in land law through the CIR lecture series on land law.